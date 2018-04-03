Dave East and Vado have teamed up and dropped two new tracks, “God Bless the Summer” and “Da Hated.” The Harlem lyricists released the Mike Kuz-produced “God Bless the Summer” on Dave East’s Soundcloud Sunday, while “Da Hated” was released late Monday night.

Vado’s last release was his Sinatra 2 mixtape that dropped last year. Vado in 2013, signed to DJ Khaled’s We The Best imprint, but with the lack of support from his label that recently signed a joint venture with Epic Records, Vado is now a free agent working on new music.

As for Dave East, he’s been grinding and rising in popularity for the past few years. The “Woke Up” rapper dropped his Paranoia 2 mixtape at the top of the year and had a 15-date tour following its release.

New York City’s gangsta rappers bring a powerful lyrical talent to the table along with a chemistry that comes from both channeling the sound of the birthplace of Hip-Hop. So the obvious question is, could we see a Dave East and Vado collaboration tape in the near future?

Vado posted the artwork for the “Da Hated” single on instagram with the cryptic caption, “It’s plenty more where dat came from…” which could either mean he himself has more music or there’s more from the duo. If they do decide to go this route, it could be a major play for two of the cities most talented young artists.

Listen to the new Tracks Below: