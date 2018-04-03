Kai Ca$h and fellow CYN member K. Wales are ushering in the summertime with the motion picture for their single “Tax”. The CYNMOB members kept it casual in their video giving off an heir of good vibes and simplicity.

Produced by Southside808, Kai debuts his witty rhymes and unique style over a smooth mid-tempo hip hop beat. Ca$h says that "[He] and the CYN family are on the rise this year". They are making sure that everyone knows their name and have kept true to their word as Kai Ca$h and CYNMOB have been churning out music and content since the start of 2018.