[WATCH] Houston Man Shot In The Head On Facebook Live, Woman Taken Into Custody

A Texas man is fighting for his life after a Facebook Live post went all wrong.

26 year old Devyn Holmes is in critical condition after he was shot in the head on April Fools Day in a Houston parking lot.

Police said Holmes was in the vehicle early Easter Sunday with Cassandra Damper, 25, and another man when the woman began pointing the gun at the camera.

Officers arrested Damper after she allegedly attempted to wipe off the gun residue on her hands. She was booked on charges for tampering or fabricating evidence. Damper claimed that she was unaware the gun was loaded in an interview with police. The other man involved in the shooting video was not charged.

Police said more charges could be forthcoming.