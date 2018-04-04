Adrian Broner seems to always be in the news for reasons other than boxing. Broner is being sued for sexual battery.

According to TMZ Sports, the woman behind the suit is Kaila Crews, who alleges that Broner approached her and “swiped his hand across [her] private parts.” Crews’ lawsuit states, “At no point had Plaintiff given [Broner] permission to touch any part of her body.” Crews claims she suffered emotional distress from the incident and says Broner needs to pay up for any injuries she experienced, along with pain and suffering.

The 28-year old boxer has denied the allegations from the beginning , but he was still arrested for misdemeanor sexual battery shortly after the alleged incident. Investigators are still collecting evidence pertaining to the criminal case.

This comes as Broner (33-3, 24 KOs) prepares for his April 21 bout against Jessie Vargas (28-2, 10 KOs), scheduled to take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Broner is looking to bounce back from a loss to Mikey Garcia.

Recently, Broner had promised to change his entire career around and stay away from trouble as an effort to turn his life around. He began training with Kevin Cunningham as a way to polish up his skills and go through a tough camp, as a loss to Vargas could spell the end of his career as a headliner.