The President of Golden Boy Promotions Eric Gomez announced on Tuesday, April 3rd, the rematch for the middleweight title between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin has been Cancelled. The fight was scheduled for May 5th during Cinco de Mayo weekend.

The cancellation comes after Canelo twice tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol. He blamed the positive tests on contaminated meat from his native Mexico.

Breaking: Canelo Alvarez announced he has withdrawn from his May 5th rematch against unified middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin. pic.twitter.com/vTwNCi9qid — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 3, 2018

Alvarez was temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on March 23 and the NSAC filed a formal complaint against him on March 29, casting significant doubt on the fate of the rematch. Alvarez withdrew from the bout because it was unlikely the issue would be resolved in the next four weeks.

The fight was build to be the fight of the year. Now, it doesn’t seem like Canelo wouldn’t be able to fight in 2018. The Nevada State Athletic Commission could suspend Alvarez for at least one year since it is his first offense. The suspension could be reduced if he cooperates with the commission’s investigation.

Golovkin is now expected to fight a replacement opponent on May 5 at the T-Mobile Arena.