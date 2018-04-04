Cardi B will not only be performing for her upcoming appearance on “Tonight Show,” she will also be asking questions. The Bronx native is co-hosting “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” on Monday (April 9). She will be performing and promoting her first album, Invasion of Privacy.

This is the star’s third appearance on the late night talk show. Other guests for Monday have yet to be announced.

The co-hosting date follows Cardi B’s latest act as the musical guest on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, with Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman as the host.

Cardi dropped the music video for her single Bodak Yellow on Monday (April 2) and Invasion of Privacy is set to drop Friday (April 6). She received two Grammy nominations for her hit single Bodak Yellow earlier this year.