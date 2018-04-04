Drake continues to smash Billboard records.

“God’s Plan” has topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts for 10 consecutive weeks, tying “One Dance’s” span at top of the chart in 2016. No artist has been able to surpass the 6 God’s massive hit for almost 3 months. The song was released along with “Diplomatic Immunity” on the Scary Hours EP released in January.

Billboard recently announced a new milestone for Drake, who dominated the award show in 2017, taking home a historic 13 awards. The Toronto rapper becomes the first male solo artist to have two songs top the Billboard charts for double digit weeks. “God’s Plan” reign is more impressive due to its consecutive streak. “One Dance” span as the number one song was not consecutive.

Many artists work hard for their song to chart, let alone hold the number one spot for as long as Drake has. Now, he has done it twice. “One Dance” featured Nigerian superstar, WizKid and British singer, Kyla. In his most recent hit, he is solo solo. Although records are made to broken, it will be a long time before another male artist comes close to this landmark.

According to the rap superstar, we will be getting a new album from him any time soon. He recently posted a picture on his Instagram story, highlighting the bags under his eyes. He refers to his lack of sleep as album hours. “God’s Plan” is projected to pass “One Dance” on top of the chart, but we will have to wait and see in the upcoming week.