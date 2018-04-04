Funkmaster Flex took to Twitter on Monday (April 2), accusing a certain rapper of copying A$AP Rocky’s style.

The veteran DJ later named Travis Scott as the artist who copied the A$AP Mob frontman.

After a Twitter user hit back at the veteran DJ calling Scott “a better rapper”, Flex put out a bet saying he has 5,000 on Rocky “smoking” the Houston rapper mic to mic.

This isn’t the first time stark comparisons between A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott have been made with one another. In 2015, Scott appeared angry when a fan referred to him as A$AP Rocky outside a release party for his debut album entitled Rodeo.

“I’m not muthafucking A$AP bitch,” Scott said.

Later on in his Twitter speech, Flex spoke on his view of Atlanta rap group Migos, admitting that the trio isn’t his “cup of hip-hop”.

Flex’s comments come a month after he called a number of rappers “wack” including G-Eazy, Lil Pump, Nicki Minaj, Lil’ Yachty, and more.