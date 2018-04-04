Born April 4, 1928, today is Maya Angelou‘s 90th birthday. Although she passed away in 2014 at the age of 86, she lived a life of purpose. Despite her physical body leaving the earth, her work as an activist, author, and poet lives on forever.

Google has immortalized the “Phenomenal Woman” with a signature doodle. The Doodle’s audio echoes one of her most renowned poems, “Still I Rise.” The artwork highlights her personal journey as well as the power of her words.

Along with her own voice, we will hear the voices of several individuals who’s lives she has inspired. All of whom aspire to live by her legacy. The voices include: America Ferrera and Guy Johnson (Maya’s only son)

Oprah Winfrey:

“Maya Angelou is not what she has done or written or spoken, it’s how she did it all. She moved through the world with unshakeable calm, confidence, and a fiery, fierce grace and abounding love.”

Alicia Keys:

“Maya Angelou, I love her so much. Everything she represented as a woman, her creativity, her story, who she is. She was a renaissance woman of all types, she recreated though levels, all angles, all places in her mind. She is brilliant, this would have been her 90th birthday. I am honored to be able to say her words.”

Laverne Cox:

“Dr. Angelou’s work is filled with such incredible wisdom and spiritual teachings. It feels like the ultimate privilege to have the opportunity to speak her words. She is a national treasure we should always celebrate.”

Martina McBride:

”Being around Maya was so powerful and inspiring. I count myself very blessed to be one of the ones chosen to be a part of this. For some reason she took a liking to me and went out of her way to extend herself to me and I am forever grateful for that.”

In conclusion, I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel. –Maya Angelou.