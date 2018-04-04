Toronto’s trio EMP is here with a new song filled with relaxing grooves titled “8AM.” The track is produced by fellow Toronto native and group member Eestbound and CuBeatz. Eestbound produced Travis Scott’s breakout hit “Antidote” while CuBeatz credits include artists such as Drake, 21 Savage, and French Montana. “8AM” clocks in at just under 2:30 minutes, but it packs plenty of punch. Eestbound’s production meshed well with the group’s vocalist Pree, as well as the group’s emcee Milly Manson. The track has also been added to Spotify’s Most Necessary playlist, so the track is building steam.

If you want to check out EMP’s “8AM” listen below.