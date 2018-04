After promising not to release any music in 2018 to support his deaf brother, Atlanta rap star Young Thug is back with a new track called “Say My Name.” Thugga linked up with fellow Atlanta rapper Dae Dae for the fast paced track. The direction of the track doesn’t appear to be a single for any project, but rather a song just to remind his fans he’s still here. Either way, it’s great to have Thugga back on the scene.

To check out “Say My Name,” listen to the track below.