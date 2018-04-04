Today, April 4, 2018, marks 50 years since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a tragedy that reverberated across the globe and transformed the fight for civil rights in the United States. Comcast NBCUniversal is honoring this historic milestone by serving as the Media and Technology Sponsor for the National Civil Rights Museum’s “MLK50 Commemoration,” live streaming the day’s events for free to the general public.

“Comcast NBCUniversal is honored to partner with the National Civil Rights Museum to pay tribute to Dr. King’s influence and legacy through its historic MLK50 Commemoration,” said Ebonne Ruffins, Vice President, LocalMedia Development, Comcast. “Our company is committed to the values that Dr. King embodied by driving inclusion for our employees, customers and community partners.”

Throughout the day, Comcast NBCUniversal’s livestream will provide viewers around the world with front-row access to the museum’s lineup of speakers, performances and tributes from civil rights leaders. The event will be broadcast through Comcast NBCUniversal’s award-winning “Voices of the Civil Rights Movement” platform, and can be viewed here, on Facebook and YouTube beginning at 10:30am/9:30am CST, with a dramatic bell toll at 7:01 p.m. EST, the approximate moment of King’s assassination. Viewers are encouraged to use the hashtag #MLK50NCRM throughout the event.

The National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis is one of the nation’s premier heritage and cultural museums and is located at the former Lorraine Motel, where King’s life was taken while standing on a second-floor balcony.