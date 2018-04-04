Zip up your Ralph Lauren ‘Stadium’ jacket, break out your dead stock cement Jordan 3’s, serve yourself some exotic dipping sauce for your shellfish and pop your finest bottle of Champagne. Queens’ Meyhem Lauren has blessed us with another jewel celebrating luxury, releasing his Glass EP last Friday produced by Brooklyn’s Harry Fraud.

The Lo Life MC is as prolific with his music output as he is with his garment game as this EP drops less than 6 months after his collaboration record with Soul Assassins and Cypress Hill producer DJ Muggs, Gems From The Equinox. This time the production is handled by Harry Fraud, best known for his work with Smoke DZA & Action Bronson. The French Montana–discovered producer has a unique style of meshing soulful and classy sounding string and horn samples with grimy breakbeats and dusty drum hits that match Meyhem’s lyrical style to a tee – sophisticated yet street. The verses throughout the project are not just a celebration of the finer things in life but also one of making it through the journey acquiring them.

The vocals are littered with references to fine clothing and fine cuisine with fine women feeling like an after party of sorts for a past filled with tales of crime, violence, and graffiti. While some may get lost in the maze of slang and the attention to detail in Meyhem’s descriptive style – it seems to be a refreshing outfit of layers, each one being removed upon a new listen.

Joined by the usual suspects Action Bronson, Big Body Bes & Hologram there are also feature verses from Shady Records/Griselda Records very own Westside Gunn & Conway who can do no wrong at the minute. The project is nine new tracks of no-filler street rap that will have you restocking your wardrobe and your wine rack just to keep up.

Stream Glass on Spotify and Apple.

If you’re going to be in Massachusetts on May 2nd you can catch Lauren rocking the Middle East club alongside DJ Muggs and on May 3rd fans can catch Muggs & Meyhem at the Highline Ballroom in New York City with Roc Marciano.