Nicki Minaj’s success around the world considers many to believe that she may be one of the greatest female rappers in the hip-hop industry. Since the release of her first single, “Your Love” in 2010, Minaj has continued to dominate with her lyrical flows and melodies, eventually garnering a massive following of young girls and boys alike.

Although she has not released an album since 2014, it is likely that Minaj still remains on top. A new triumph may cement her place in hip-hop industry, achieving something that many artists before her have been unable to do.

The Trinidadian native has officially sold over 5 million copies of each of her studio albums, making history as the first female artist to garner such an accomplishment. With an impressive album list of Pink Friday, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, and The Pinkprint, the world has accepted Nicki as a powerhouse artist, permitting her to go over 5 million units for each project worldwide.

With her upcoming album scheduled to drop at the end of the year, there is no doubt that Nicki will receive even more accomplishments. Congratulations, Nicki Minaj!