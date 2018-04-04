Yolanda Renee King, the only granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., is following in her grandfather’s footsteps. At only nine-years-old, she is making history after speaking at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington last month. The event was a call to end gun violence after the Parkland High School shooting in Florida.

King was among the many young people who spoke during the rally. She reminded everyone of the dream her grandfather had back in 1963 that is still relevant today.

“My grandfather had a dream that his four little children will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. I have a dream that enough is enough. And that this should be a gun-free world. Period.”

50 years after his assassination, Dr. King’s legacy is lived not only through his grandchild but through his children too. His two surviving children, Bernice and Martin Luther King III, are committed to pushing a culture of nonviolence. Bernice is the CEO of the King Center and visits schools periodically to discuss nonviolence with students. Martin III is a human and civil rights activist. According to Time, he will be launching a program promoting nonviolence with the families of Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi.