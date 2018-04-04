The Philadelphia Eagles may have won the Super Bowl, but the Los Angeles Rams have won the offseason. The New England Patriots have traded wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, as well as a pick in the 6th round, according to ESPN.

Breaking: The Patriots are trading WR Brandin Cooks and a 4th-round pick to Rams for the 23rd overall pick in the 1st round of the 2018 NFL Draft and a 6th-round pick, league sources told @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/ypNj44Stvk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 3, 2018

Last season, his first with the Patriots, Cooks had 65 receptions for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns. Cooks has 1,000 receiving yards & seven TDs in each of the last three seasons.

The Rams are all in on a Super Bowl run. That much was clear long before this deal and now it’s even more obvious. Earlier in the offseason, the Rams made trades to acquire Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, and the team signed Ndamukong Suh in free agency.

If Cooks plays the same way he has in New Orleans and New England, he’ll be an upgrade for an offense that was already No. 1 in the NFL in points scored. The Rams and quarterback Jared Goff love to throw deep and Cooks is one of the best in the league at hauling in long passes.