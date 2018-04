[WATCH] Safaree Cries On Power 105 After Being Robbed At Gunpoint

Anybody can get it.

This was proved yesterday after Safaree appeared on Angie Martinez‘s show on Power 105 distraught after just being robbed at gunpoint by two armed assailants. See below as Meek Mill’s arch enemy describes the haunting heist in which he lost an undisclosed amount of jewelry and cash.