Tomorrow [April 5, 2018] 20 year old Atlanta based rapper/songwriter Zaia is set to release his debut EP, Drive. Zaia says it’s his first EP, but by the sound of it, you’d think he was a music industry vet already.

Zaia is set apart by his unique voice, on top of his smooth and mellow, but very musical beats. He has released his singles from his EP Drive entitled “Insensitive” and “Barriers” that has garnered over 40,000 views across platforms. He says , “I wrote Drive in a time of my life where I had a lot of limitations and problems in my way. It’s a song for overcoming obstacles, just to let people know “Hey! We all go through these things, but you can’t let them hold you back, you know?”. To further the effect of his real life obstacles, Zaia expresses his creativity through rocking things like dirty vans in the cover art for “Barriers”.

Zaia has been working with in house producers TrenzMusic and Blumajic and has recently teamed up with Grammy nominated producer Maths Time Joy for his track “Count on Me” which was featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist and amassed over 2.4 million streams.

With 300,000+ streams on Soundcloud, and a big buzz surrounding him on the blogosphere, Zaia is set to make his mark in 2018 so keep your eyes and ears peeled for more to come! Do you follow Zaia already? Make sure you follow him on all social media and add his debut EP, Drive to all of your music platforms! If you are a Spotify user, click here to listen to Drive!

