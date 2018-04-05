The Baltimore Ravens have been looking to find a backup for quarterback Joe Flacco for some time now. Last season, many suggested it would be Colin Kaepernick that would fill that void. Kaepernick still doesn’t have a job but the Ravens found themselves a backup quarterback.

Free agent quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Griffin has not played in the NFL since January 1, 2017, when he was a member of the Cleveland Browns.

The former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and Heisman Trophy winner saw his career spiral downward after two promising campaigns with the Washington Redskins to kick it off thanks an array of injuries. He attempted to reignite it with the Cleveland Browns in 2016 on a two-year, $15 million deal, but he only played in five games and was cut the following offseason.

At 28 years old, his contract with the Ravens will be much cheaper as he tries to prove he belongs in the league one last time. The low-risk deal gives the Ravens some leeway should injuries creep up and bite RGIII once again.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Griffin’s one-year contract with Baltimore has a base salary of $1 million and a small signing bonus.