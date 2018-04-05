In life, you never forget when someone or a company does you wrong.

When ABC sacked a Black-ish episode surrounding the Colin Kaepernick‘s NFL protests, it created a riff in what was a prosperous and groundbreaking relationship between the major TV network, the show and African-American storyteller Kenya Barris, who is considered one of the best film and TV comedy writers in the game.

In fact, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the rift between Barris & ABC has grown so much recently, he’s aggressively working to get out of his current deal, and head over to greener Netflix pastures.

Since first signing with the Disney-owned studio in 2015, Barris has become its top comedy writer-producer with several TV projects in the mix. It would be a major loss for ABC.

Between the success of Black-ish, it’s spin-off Grown-ish, and Girls Trip, Barris is an incredibly in-demand commodity, both as a writer and producer. It would be a big get for Netflix if this deal happens and a huge loss for ABC, losing its biggest comedy writer and producer just months after the departure of their biggest drama producer in Shonda Rhimes.