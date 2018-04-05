Words by Jasmine Johnson

It has been one heck of a year for Bardi!

We have been anticipating Cardi B’s album, Invasion of Privacy, since 2017 and now she will finally drop it this Friday, April 6. She released the tracklist with a total of 13 songs on her social media and the internet went crazy. For right now, the two special guest appearances are 21 Savage and Migos. In a caption, “Bodak Yellow” star hints that there might be a more features on the way and tells her fans that she has more surprises that will be dropped on Friday. “TRACKLIST !I have some surprises,” she writes. “I know you have some question: Don’t ask me and just find out on Friday😘Thank you ❤INVASION OF PRIVACY.”

Some of the tracks: “Bodak Yellow,” “Bartier Cardi” and “Be Careful” contains some music that she has previously dropped before or recently. She recently dropped the single in which features the Migos called “Drip.” Peep the tracklist below.

Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy Tracklist