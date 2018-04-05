Kim Kardashian Shares First-Ever Photo Of Her And Ye’s Family Of Five

Kim Kardashian has shared the first family portrait to feature the newest addition to the Kardashian-West family – baby daughter Chicago.

On Wednesday afternoon the reality star, 37, uploaded a picture of her cradling her sleeping newborn while standing next to husband Kanye West. North is throwing up the peace sign and flashing a toothy grin, while little Saint appears to be more interested in something just out of view.

The picture soon amassed thousands of likes and retweets as well as a number of Get Out and ‘sunken place’ references.

