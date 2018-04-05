Post Malone announced the release date of his sophomore LP, Beerbongs and Bentleys, at a show last night.

The “Rockstar” performer said on stage as part of Bud Light’s “Dive Bar Tour” in “Music City” otherwise known as Nashville, Tennessee that after all the long hours and hard work he put into this next project, it’ll finally be released on April 27th.

The 22-year-old rapper has been making bank from his 21 Savage assisted multi-platinum hit single, “Rockstar” that most likely will be featured on Post’s new album. His first album, Stoney, reached number one on the billboard Hip-Hop and R&B charts and later went platinum. The Syracuse born rap star famously toured with Justin Bieber early in his career which helped push Post to the top of the charts in coordination with his infectious sound.

It was recently revealed that Post Malone’s hit song, “Rockstar” was written by Joey Badass and T-Pain, which both parties publicly confirmed to be true. Nonetheless, both parties were happy with the way the product was delivered by Post and only had the utmost praise for the Republic artists success with the record.

During the show, Post did not mention more about the album besides the release date. We can surely expect a full roll out in the coming weeks if Post and Republic Records truly plan to hit this release date.

Fans in Nashville got quite the show from Posty, because along with an album announcement, the fans were also treated to an on stage appearance from 2 Chainz to perform “Money Made Me Do It” with Post Malone.