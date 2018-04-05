Joyner Lucas is taking his talent on the road by announcing his “I’m Kind Of A Big Deal” tour dates that he will start over the summer. With his hit singles, the “Stranger Things” star makes sure that his fans will be able to see him on stage. He will be starting the tour off on May 6 at Toronto and ending in Boston on June 7 as one of his native state. He is set to perform some of his previous work off of his latest album, 508-507-2209, that was released last year and with his last visuals: “I’m Not Racist,” “Stranger Things” and many more.
Peep the tour dates and see if he will be coming to your city.
Joyner Lucas’ I’m Kind of a Big Deal Tour Dates
May 6 – Toronto, Canada – Velvet Underground
May 7 – Montreal, Canada – Theatre Fairmont
May 8 – Ottawa, Canada – Barrymore’s Music Hall
May 9 – Cleveland, Ohio – Grog Shop
May 10 – Detroit, Mich. – Magic Stick
May 12 – Springfield, Mo. – The Complex
May 13 – Chicago, Ill. – Bottom Lounge
May 14 – Minneapolis, Minn. – Cabooze
May 15 – Iowa City, Iowa – Blue Moose Tap House
May 16 – Lincoln, Neb. – Bourbon Theatre
May 18 – Fort Collins, Co. – Aggie Theatre
May 19 – Salt Lake City, Utah – The Complex
May 20 – Reno, Nev. – Jub Jubs
May 22 – Vancouver, Calif. – Fortune Sound Club
May 23 – Seattle, Wash. – Neumos
May 25 – San Francisco, Calif. – Slim’s
May 26 – Los Angeles, Calif. – El Ray Theatre
May 27 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Monarch Theatre
May 29 – Dallas, Texas – Trees