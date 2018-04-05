Joyner Lucas is taking his talent on the road by announcing his “I’m Kind Of A Big Deal” tour dates that he will start over the summer. With his hit singles, the “Stranger Things” star makes sure that his fans will be able to see him on stage. He will be starting the tour off on May 6 at Toronto and ending in Boston on June 7 as one of his native state. He is set to perform some of his previous work off of his latest album, 508-507-2209, that was released last year and with his last visuals: “I’m Not Racist,” “Stranger Things” and many more.

Peep the tour dates and see if he will be coming to your city.

Joyner Lucas’ I’m Kind of a Big Deal Tour Dates

May 6 – Toronto, Canada – Velvet Underground

May 7 – Montreal, Canada – Theatre Fairmont

May 8 – Ottawa, Canada – Barrymore’s Music Hall

May 9 – Cleveland, Ohio – Grog Shop

May 10 – Detroit, Mich. – Magic Stick

May 12 – Springfield, Mo. – The Complex

May 13 – Chicago, Ill. – Bottom Lounge

May 14 – Minneapolis, Minn. – Cabooze

May 15 – Iowa City, Iowa – Blue Moose Tap House

May 16 – Lincoln, Neb. – Bourbon Theatre

May 18 – Fort Collins, Co. – Aggie Theatre

May 19 – Salt Lake City, Utah – The Complex

May 20 – Reno, Nev. – Jub Jubs

May 22 – Vancouver, Calif. – Fortune Sound Club

May 23 – Seattle, Wash. – Neumos

May 25 – San Francisco, Calif. – Slim’s

May 26 – Los Angeles, Calif. – El Ray Theatre

May 27 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Monarch Theatre

May 29 – Dallas, Texas – Trees