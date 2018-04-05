As interest in The Walking Dead hits an all-time low, a new horde of zombies is prepared to captivate America later this week as Flatbush Zombies release their highly-anticipated second album, Vacation in Hell, due out this Friday.

In late February, Flatbush Zombies, the New York-based hip hop group, released the song “Headstone” as a promo for the upcoming album. On the song, Meechy Darko not only samples Kanye West’s “Jesus Walks” but the other members give plenty of nods other hip-hop legends with lyrics such as:

Only god can judge me slipping, I’m infinitely big pimpin/Though the genesis, dead presidents, drop a gem on ’em.

Shortly thereafter in March, the group released a second song, “U & I,” a melodic collab with DIA, which also samples Outkast’s “Git Up, Git Out” as well as C-Murder’s hook of the 1999 Snoop Dogg classic “Down 4 My Ni**as.” The song has already amassed almost half a million plays on Spotify in just over two weeks.

The album comes on the heels of Flatbush Zombies’ debut album, 3001: A Laced Odyssey, which received critical and audience acclaim and showcased the group’s versatility as their sound has been known to range the gamut: from club beats to trap hop to gospel to battle-rap type influences. Widely lauded for their chemistry and ability to appear to effortlessly master complex beats, lyrics, and melodies, Vacation in Hell features more guest performers than their previous album or singles. In addition to DIA, other collaborators include Joey Bada$$, Portugal. The Man, A$AP Twelvyy, Jadakiss, and more.

Despite the diverse range of styles, Flatbush Zombies manages to put out banger after banger that all have a unique and distinct style that can’t be replicated by any Hip-Hop artist- living or dead.

Or undead.

Vacation in Hell drops April 6. In the meantime, check out Flatbush Zombies’ epic freestyle sesh with Funkmaster Flex.