21 Savage will cover the cost of the funeral for the 3-year-old killed in a drive-by shooting on Easter. T’Rhigi Diggs was shot in the chest as his mother, Roshonda Craig, drove past a Texaco station in Atlanta.

According to Roshonda, she saw people in a car with paintball guns before the real gunshot rang out. Paintball wars have been a new trend in Atlanta and it seems that the young boy was just caught in the crossfire. This new fad has been associated with 21 Savage as he has been seen in video with paintball guns. However, Dekalb police have decided that this shooting had nothing to do with the rapper. The rapper is a family friend and has lifted a weight off of the family’s shoulder Craig told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The funeral is scheduled for April 7th.