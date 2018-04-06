Riding high off his success for Get Out, Jordan Peele sets his eyes on Lorena, the woman behind the media frenzy.

Peele is poised to uncover the real Lorena Bobbitt,and not the woman sensationalized by national headlines. If you’re not in the know Lorena Bobbitt rose to infamy for daring to cut of the male member of her husband. She then threw John Wayne Bobbit’s left over man bits into an abandoned field. Wrath has no fury like a woman scorned.

.@JordanPeele: "With this project, Lorena has a platform to tell her truth as well as engage in a critical conversation about gender dynamics, abuse, and her demand for justice" https://t.co/SH9AxqyWDn — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 5, 2018

Back in 1994 a jury acquitted Lorena by reason of temporary insanity. Lorena’s allegations of domestic and sexual abuse against her husband are behind her reasoning for lashing out. Or “slashing out against” might be a better phrase against the husband for whom she finally whom she divorced in 1995. Her actions caused a media frenzy that took the nation by storm, so this docuseries is Peele’s opportunity to give Lorena a platform to tell her story. Lorena will be part of the project and will lend her insight to those shocking events years ago.

Jordan Peele had this to say to Entertainment Weekly:

When we hear the name ‘Bobbitt’ we think of one of the most sensational incidents to ever be catapulted into a full blown media spectacle,…With this project, Lorena has a platform to tell her truth as well as engage in a critical conversation about gender dynamics, abuse, and her demand for justice.

Former husband, John Wayne Bobbit ultimately was able to have his manhood reattached after the incident. John Wayne was also acquitted of marital sexual assault, and starred in a string of adult films in the mid-1990s for having a famous Johnson at the time. Lorena chose to handle her fame a little differently. She founded Lorena’s Red Wagon, a charity to help domestic violence victims and their children back in 2007.

Jordan Peele continues to ride a wave of success and just celebrated the release of TBS’ The Last O.G., which premiered Tuesday and stars Tracy Morgan. Peele was co-creator of this ambitious and hilarious project. What’s next in store for one of Hollywood’s brightest black directors and screenwriters? He reportedly has a Twilight Zone reboot for CBS All Access in the development stages, not to mention a project with HBO called Lovecraft Country.

Here’s a look at The Last O.G. here: