New music from Drake is on the way, very soon.

The 6 God made a surprise appearance during an OVO concert in Toronto on Thursday. Majid Jordan was performing at the time when Drake walked on stage. As always the hometown crowd was ecstatic to see him and on the edge of their seats after his big announcement.

“The reason I’m here tonight is because I’m back in the city finishing my album,” said the hip-hop superstar. “I got a single dropping tomorrow night too, just in case you got some free time.”

Free time or not, everyone will be tuning in to hear some new Drake.

“I’m working, I promise,” he added, before exiting the stage.

Check out the surprise in the clip below.

Drake announces he’s dropping his new single tomorrow pic.twitter.com/L22rgxM0Bg — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) April 6, 2018

A pandemonium like energy swept the crowd after Drake announces a new single. We have yet to receive new music from the Toronto hero, since the release of the Scary Hours. The EP included “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity”.

Look out for his new release on Apple Music, Tidal, and Spotify.