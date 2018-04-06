A California nurse and U.S. military veteran has raised tens of thousands of dollars through a GoFundMe account after she was fired for making insensitive comments about Sacramento police shooting victim, Stephon Clark, on social media. Faith Linthicum, said of the father of two that he deserved to be shot and killed by police because of his alleged actions.

“Yeah but he was running from the police jumping over fences and breaking peoples houses… why run??!!! He deserved it for being stupid,” Linthicum wrote in the deleted Facebook post.

Linthicum was soon after let go by her employer, Kaiser Permanente, for what they told the Sacramento Bee was “intolerable” hate and discrimination.

The fired nurse is still raking in big money and is now up over $26,000 raised in less than a week. However, the money Linthicum is raising is not to provide a legal defense as most people would when they feel that their first amendment rights have been violated and they were wrongfully terminated by an employer. Instead, the Folsom, California resident is raising funds to support herself financially going forward.

“I am now unemployed and unable to pay rent, buy food for myself and my two dogs, (French Bulldog & Great Dane), or make my car payments/insurance,” Linthicum wrote on her GoFundMe page. “I am asking for support during this trying time as I try to find employment and heal.”

Linthicum also describes herself as a person of faith who treats all people equally and in no way does she feel that she is a “hateful or discriminatory person.”

The controversial shooting of Stephon Clark has caused an uproar in California’s capital city where Clark was shot eight times in the back according to an independent autopsy report. Clark was unarmed when he was killed by police after allegedly breaking car windows and evading police. Clark was in his grandmother’s backyard at the time of the shooting.