Lamar Odom’s playing days are behind him but like many other former athletes, he’s getting into big business.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star forward is launching a new line of products that he claims helped him get through his intense substance abuse treatment and recovery.

According to The Blast, Odom’s new venture is called Rich Soil Orangics.

“While going through rehab, I discovered certain strains that support wellness,” Odom said. “Friends, associates, and ex-teammates asked me what solutions I was using on my road back to recovery, and that’s when Rich Soil Organics was born. It’s a perfect time to offer these cannabis solutions to the public who may be going through similar body issues as I am.”

Odom’s Rich Soil Organics, will open later this year in California and provide products Odom believes can help others. Marijuana is legal in California, and it became the country’s largest state to offer legal marijuana sales at the beginning of 2018.

In 2015, Odom made headlines after being found unresponsive at a brothel in Las Vegas. He reportedly took cocaine and 10 doses of Viagra-like medication. He was rushed to the hospital and placed on life support after suffering several strokes and kidney failure. He spent four days in a coma.

Odom’s name hasn’t been circulating for some time now. Maybe the cannabis has helped him out and now is the perfect time to get into the business while the demand is out there.