Cardi B dropped Invasion of Privacy at midnight and according to Forbes might be on her way to a Gold certification already. Fans and haters were anxious to hear the debut album from the former Love & Hip Hop star. She released the tracklist for the album a few days ago and has features from Kehlani, YG, SZA, Chance The Rapper, and Migos just to name a few.

The “Bodak Yellow” star has some club bangers, gave us some Beyonce Lemonade vibes, and talked about her “Cinderella” rags to riches story on this album. There’s clever punchlines and some hard bars on each track. Each song on the album has at least one punchline or lyric that can serve as an Instagram caption.

“Get Up 10” – I was just tryna chill and make bangers / tell all these old ho*s they in danger / the thing on my hip whip ni**as in shape / that’s what I call a fu**in’ waist trainer “Drip” ft. Migos – I got that gushy / Yeah, that’s a fact but I never been pu**y / I’ve been that b*tch since pajamas with footies / Won MVP and I’m still a rookie like woo! “Bickenhead” – Slim waist, ass fat (fat) my sh*t is caked up/My bad b**ch at the bake (yeah), without no makeup “Bodak Yellow” – I don’t bother with these h*es / Don’t let these h*es bother me / They see pictures, they say goals/ B**ch, I’m who they tryna be “Be Careful” – But if I decide to slide, find a ni**a / F**k him suck his d**k, you would’ve been pissed / But that’s not my M.O., I’m not that type of b**ch / And karma for you is gon’ be who you end up with “Best Life” ft. Chance The Rapper – I’m giggling, can’t let the devil have the last laugh / Ain’t no more beefing, I’m just keeping to myself/ I’m my own competition, I’m competing with myself (brrrp) “I Like It” ft. Bad Bunny & J Blavin – I like texts from my exes / When they want a second chance /I like proving niggas wrong/ I do what they say I can’t “Ring” ft Kehlani – So the ring on my phone, ring on my finger (brrr) / You actin’ like you ain’t tryna do either (yeah) /What’s a good girl? Watch me turn diva / Here goes my heart, I put it on speaker (oh) “Money Bag” – I said “Bae, it’s a snack,” he said it’s a entrée / With them pretty a** twins, you look like Beyonce “Bartier Cardi” ft. 21 Savage – Red bottom M.J. moonwalk on a b**ch / Moonwalkin’ through your clique / I’m moonwalkin’ in the 6/ Sticky with the kick, moonrocks in this b**ch “She Bad” ft. YG – I need Chrissy Teigen/ Know a bad b**ch when I see one / Tell Rih-Rih I need a threesome “Thru Ya Phone” – All I can see is you and her in different scenarios / Beyonce on my stereo Resentment on repeat / I’mma make a bowl of cereal with a teaspoon of bleach / Serve it to you like, “Here you go, ni**a, bon appétit” “I Do” ft. SZA – Leave his texts on read, leave his balls on blue / Put it on airplane mode so none of those calls come through

What’s your favorite song or bar on the album?