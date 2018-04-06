The Notorious Conor McGregor Charged With 3 Counts Of Assault After Attacking a Bus Filed With UFC Fighters

UFC superstar Conor McGregor may have legitimately cemented himself as the notorious one.

The current and soon-to-be stripped lightweight champion caused complete havoc following the media day session for UFC 223 at Barclays Center, culminating in him and his entourage attacking a bus filled with several fighters who are competing on Saturday night’s card.

McGregor and his entourage were filmed entering the Barclays Center at around 6:30pm on Thursday, where they threw a number of items at a bus that was transporting fighters from a media event in the borough.

The 29-year-old was seen to throw a trolley at the front of the bus, breaking a window, with a minor injury caused to one of the passengers during the incident.

Immediately after the incident, Conor fled the scene before authorities could speak with him, and reports were saying a warrant was out for his arrest. On Thursday night, McGregor turned himself into the police. McGregor has been charged with three counts of assault and one of criminal mischief.

To make matters worst, three fights on the stacked UFC 223 card had to be cancelled due to injuries that occurred on the bus that McGregor trashed. Some of those fighters are already preparing lawsuits against McGregor.

UFC president Dana White was extremely upset about Conor’s actions.

White said everything short of a possible suspension. While Conor might be banned from the Barclays Center on Saturday, don’t expect a lengthy suspension. After all, McGregor is the UFC’s biggest draw and sometimes bad publicity is good publicity.