Once again, we welcome back Golden Arms of the one and only Wu-Tang Clan to the table for 2018, with U-God delivering already his second project for the year. This time around he’s gracing us with his fifth solo studio album entitled Venom, which was released last week Friday, March 30. Venom comes after the release of his mixtape earlier this year titled Bring Back God II, which was a “g” up for fans who were waiting for this new album.

Venom comes equipped with fourteen tracks (thirteen full-length) and a number of guest appearances from familiar faces including Method Man, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, Scotty Wotty and Nomadiq. On the other side of the boards, producers including Large Professor, Lord Finesse, DJ Green Lantern and DJ Homicide (among others) take care of the production, ensuring a smooth ride of heavy drums and a recreative nineties era vibe. The first single for the album Venom was released last year and was featured also on the previous mixtape, while visuals were officially released last week for the track “Epicenter“ featuring Raekwon, Inspectah Deck and Scotty Wotty.

Upon Venom being released, Golden Arms also released his autobiographical book entitled Raw: My Journey Into The Wu-Tang. Inside the autobiography, he talks about his early childhood until his music career and certain issues that have been put to light for the first time. It’s no secret that the forty-seven-year-old rapper is still at full strength, and is making even more moves, kicking off his Venom album tour shortly across various cities across America. Venom is certainly the right dose for any fans looking for new heated material with that boom bap Wu sound.