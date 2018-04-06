Wale has been on his independent grind since he and Atlantic Records parted ways in February and he’s keeping it going with his new record, “Negotiations”. The lyrical bar fest comes a few weeks after his surprise 4-track EP It’s Complicated that was released through his independent venture Every Blue Moon along with Maybach Music Group.

The Ayo n Keyz produced track may give fans some nostalgia for the More About Nothing Wale who was displaying creative lyrical ability and was undeniably hungry for the top spot. Throughout the song, Wale addresses problems he has with the industry and how he feels overlooked because of his subject matter. The rapper feels that he’s looked at as crazy although Wale would describe his behavior as passionate. Fans might remember the phone call Complex got from Wale after his third album, The Gifted didn’t make Complex’s top 30 albums of the year list.

Wordplay Le’ currently finds himself in a similar situation to his hungry early days when he got out of his deal with Interscope Records and went back independent before signing to Warner Bros. Records through Rick Ross‘ MMG imprint. Wale was recently on the Rap Radar podcast discussing how he is sitting down with labels as he seeks his next contract but is enjoying being a free agent for now. Whatever deal the “Black Bonnie” MC signs next, more than anything he just wants to make sure that he gets proper marketing on his next album.

Listen on Apple and Spotify.