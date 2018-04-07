Belly teams up with NAV for a new track titled “Maintain.” The Canadian pair are two of the latest buzz-worthy artists rising from Canada. With Belly being signed to Roc Nation and NAV being XO’s protégé, the song is a natural outcome of the two’s harmonic musical chemistry on a track. If I had to guess, we could be hearing more from the duo in the future.

The song “Maintain” is a hypnotic and laid-back but full-body song which floats over a mid-tempo beat. Belly kicks off the hook by structuring it around “we just tryna maintain” setting the tone for NAV to do what he does best and carries out his signature sound. The track follows Belly’s other recent team-up “4 Days” with YG.

With the XO campaign growing strong, this is just an insight to what fans can expect from Belly’s upcoming project Midnight Zone.

In other news, Belly will play iHeartRadio’s FanFest in Toronto alongside DVBBS, French Montana and more on May 11 at REBEL. Stream “Maintain” below. Meanwhile, NAV will be going on his own ‘Freshman Tour’ with 88Glam which kick off April 24 in Santa Ana and end in Detroit, Michigan on May 23rd.

