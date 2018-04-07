Cardi B’s highly anticipated debut album Invasion Of Privacy recently dropped to the utmost pleasure of the Bardi Gang.

Cardi B has been teasing fans for a while as she’s been claiming how much time and work she has been putting into the album. Now, the album is here and fans can now truly sit back and enjoy the already well-received project. It appears that Invasion of Privacy has already gone gold. The previous success of her “Bodak Yellow” track, which went 5X Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, is equal to 5 million units. 10 track units alone equal 1 album sale so Invasion of Privacy was able to move up 500,000 units just on the power of “Bodak Yellow.”

There are many notable lyrics and moments on the album but one moment in particular has brought upon many reactions in the Twitter universe. Her track “She Bad” featuring YG insinuated her desire for a threesome with Rihanna and Chrissy Teigan.

Cardi spits

“Spoil me in Prada, I’m worth every dollar (cash)/ The one you made, could keep ‘em (yeah)/ I need Chrissy Teigen/ Know a bad bitch when I see one (yeah, woo)/ Tell Rih-Rih I need a threesome”

The verse immediately sparked a response from Twitter and Chrissy even joined in with a response of her own as she tweeted “Gasp!! *drops biscuits.*” Chrissy’s response isn’t entirely a “no” so now the ball is in Rihanna’s court to respond as well.