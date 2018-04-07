Drake notified fans that in 24 hours he would drop new music on Friday and he did not disappoint.

On Friday, “Nice For What” dropped and Twitter immediately went crazy. “Nice For What” sidetracks from the typical Drake singles where he talks about relationships with women and instead this track is all about celebrating a strong woman. Depicted in the visuals are many influential and strong women in their prime. Misty Copeland is seen dancing away, Yara Shahidi powerfully looks into the camera in her Harvard sweatshirt and Zoe Saldana is depicted loving on her family and kids.

It’s clear that this song is a celebration of women and that what women bring to the table should be respected and uplifted. Drake hones this point as he spits

“You really pipin’ up on these niggas/you gotta be nice for what to these niggas?”

Misty Copeland, Yara Shahidi, and Zoe Saldana are not the only people to make an appearance in the visual but Olivia Wilde, Issa Rae, Tiffany Hadish, Jourdan Dunn, Rashida Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross and Black Panther‘s Letitia Wright and many more were represented in this visual.

It is not verified that “Nice For What” will make an appearance in Drake upcoming album but it definitely keeps fans on their toes in anticipation. Watch “Nice For What” above.