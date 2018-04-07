New York Billboard Challenges LeBron James To Come To The New York Knicks

New York Billboard Challenges LeBron James To Come To The New York Knicks

LeBron James proclaims not just the King, but also the King of New York. There is a billboard challenging James to prove that theory to be true.

A Knicks-themed billboard, which has been paid for by NYCAdsCo, recently went up on 7th Avenue between 31st and 32nd streets, facing the main entrance to MSG. It reads, “King of New York? Prove it,” along with the hashtag, #KingJamesNYC18.

For the uninitiated, the message is referencing a moment last November when LeBron declared himself the Big Apple’s king after a comeback victory over the Knicks.

LeBron and the Cavs will see the billboard up close on Monday, April 9, when they make the trip to New York for their final appearance at the Garden this season

The billboard is just the latest one to try to woo LeBron into signing a contract this off-season as, previously, signs went up in Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Akron. LeBron will have plenty of suitors this off-season clamoring for his services. But for now, he and the Cavs are focused on making it to the NBA Finals for the fourth straight season.