Roy Woods is currently on his Say Less North America Tour. His buzz has been ever since going up with a whole lot of fans embracing him in his new and improved demeanor with starstruck stage presence. OVO’s young gunner came a long way from being a kid from Brampton, Ontario who happened to joined his label boss Drake & Future on Summer Sixteen Tour. His pace for putting out quality content has been steady over the years, but it never failed to show progress in his still so young music career. Roy might finally be on the verge of having a true breakthrough as an artist and proving his rightfully earned spotlight.

From the tastemakers to music enthusiasts showing support to Roy Woods it only makes sense for Roy to hit UK & Europe this summer. He announced the tour last night via his Instagram the news came just before Drake dropped his highly anticipated music video with a brand new track, “Nice For What” produced by Murda Beatz.

Take a look at the dates below. As for more information go to saylesstour.com.