Florida’s 2 Pistols has been a known name in the music industry since his chart-topping lead single hit “She Got It“ which featured T-Pain and Tay Dizm 10 years ago off his debut Death Before Dishonor album along with Trey Songz, Ray J, Fergie of Black Eyed Peas (leaked track) and production from Grammy Award-winning producer J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League. 2 Pistols would also go on to work with French Montana on “Know That” as well as C-Ride, Young Joe plus many more over eight mixtapes and another album in early 2014. After a run with Cash Money Records and as an independent artist, 2P took a step back from music to dive into the cash crop of legal marijuana cultivation launching his company InhaleUSA that specializes in growing premium bud, as well as THC & CBD vape pens.

Now that InhaleUSA is booming in the legal markets he has been targeting, Pistols has come back to his first love with a new release called “Fantasy“ featuring new singer Sutton. On Fantasy, Pistols gets back to his dirt talk, bedroom raps for females where he has had major success with in the past with records “She Got It“ and “Lights Down Low“. Look for the official video of Fantasy as well as more new music to be released in the near future from 2P.