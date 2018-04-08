Cardi B continually supplies the Bardi Gang with gifts. Just after releasing her debut album Invasion of Privacy, Cardi officially ended all rumors, and confirmed her pregnancy. It was during her performance, as the musical guest of Saturday Night Live show, hosted by Chadwick Boseman, that she casually slipped on a form fitting dress that showed her growing baby bump. The form -fitting white dress did not make an appearance until her second time on stage, as she first came out with a feathered adornment that covered most of her body.

Reports reveal that Cardi B is seven months pregnant with her first child with her fiancé Offset. This will not be the first child for Offset, as he has two other children from previous relationships. Also, there is a bit of controversy surrounding Celine Powell, who has recently been claiming Offset as the father of her child. However, congratulations are in order for Cardi B and Offset who will very soon have a bundle of joy.