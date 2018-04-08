Conway The Machine doesn’t mess around. The self-proclaimed Grimiest of All Time (but who would argue) has released yet another free project. Just a handful of months after dropping free album G.O.A.T, Buffalo’s prolific Griselda/Shady Records street laureate has just dropped 10 tracks of hard knocking gutter anthems on his new Blakk Tape.

Dropping projects as effortlessly as his rugged sixteens, Conway declared the release a “tape for the streets” when it was announced on Instagram (March 24). The majority of the production is handled by Griselda’s in-house beat-smith Daringer, with V Don and Bozack Morris also blessing the boards.

Floating atop his signature soundscapes of skittering hi-hats, whispering snares and trickling keys, Conway continues his underground dominance with raw tales of street life that would serve as the perfect soundtrack for The Wire. Ever since his signing to Shady Records, Conway and brother Westside Gunn have proven they are rawness personified. While Westside provides the cocksure swag of the strong silent type, Conway’s streak as the unforgiving muscle not to be trifled with on the cement or in the booth remains.