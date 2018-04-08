Paris Jackson turned 20 earlier this week, and she brought in her birthday among close family and friends. A few people who were seen at her celebration included Chris Brown, her brother Prince Jackson, Paris Hilton, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross at HYDE Sunset in West Hollywood.

Paris shined at her celebration in a retro 60’s inspired look with stand out pink hair. She also had a beautiful custom birthday cake in which she enlisted the help of Chris Brown to blow out her candles. Overall, it seems like Paris had a great birthday and is on the road towards positivity and growth as an aspiring model and actress.

2013 was a heavy year for 15-year-old Paris, as she struggled to get out of her depression and anxiety that led to her attempted suicide. Recently, she shared a bit about that time saying “It was just self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore, I’m a completely different person…I was crazy. I was actually crazy.”

Paris is a different person now, as she has the support of her family and friends. Other notable attendees to her party included Thirty Seconds To Mars’ Jared Leto and other members of the Hilton family, including Kathy, Ricky, and Paris Hilton’s Fiancée, Chris Zylka.