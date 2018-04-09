On Friday, April 6th, The Harlem native dropped “Anna Wintour”, the highly anticipated single off of Fantasea II. With little to no promotion, fans both old and new have been mesmerized by the club-ready beat by Junior Sanchez infused with the soulful high notes Banks layers into her sound. Of course, Banks spits a fiery verse in the middle of her single so listeners can get a taste of what a seasoned lyricist sounds like. Her music video is a Josie and The Pussycats inspired animated clip brings viewers into the creative mind of Azealia Banks and visuals.

One thing’s for certain though, “Anna Wintour” is a bop. If this is what Fantasea II has in store for us, then its June release can’t come soon enough.