Azealia Banks has always owned the ability to capture your attention in one form or another. Whether you were listening all the way back during her “212” days or found yourself checking for her twitter rants, Banks has solidified her spot in the underground rap scene as an artist who despite some non-music related headlines, will still come out with content that makes you forget it all.
On Friday, April 6th, The Harlem native dropped “Anna Wintour”, the highly anticipated single off of Fantasea II. With little to no promotion, fans both old and new have been mesmerized by the club-ready beat by Junior Sanchez infused with the soulful high notes Banks layers into her sound. Of course, Banks spits a fiery verse in the middle of her single so listeners can get a taste of what a seasoned lyricist sounds like. Her music video is a Josie and The Pussycats inspired animated clip brings viewers into the creative mind of Azealia Banks and visuals.
One thing’s for certain though, “Anna Wintour” is a bop. If this is what Fantasea II has in store for us, then its June release can’t come soon enough.