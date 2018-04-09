Chadwick Boseman owned the stage on his first outing as SNL Host, gaffs on what took so long.

From the moment Boseman started his monologue (congratulating SNL for booking him 2 months after the premiere of his history making film Black Panther) you knew it was going to be something special. Poised with all the swag of Denzel Washington, Boseman oozed charisssssssma while joking that all the good Black Panther Sketches were already done. Noting that Sterling K. Brown (who played his uncle, Prince N’Jobu in the film) already beat him to the punch. Then to top it all off, Keenan Thompson challenged the king’s supremacy as first Black superhero by dressing up as Thundercats hero Panthro! After an unsuccessful bid for the throne, Thompson reminded everyone of his “15 seasons baby” on the iconic NBC late night series.

One of the highlights of Saturday’s telecast, (outside of Cardi B’s Beyonce style baby bump reveal) was Boseman reprising the role of T’Challa for Black Jeopardy. At first the fictional king of Wakanda wasn’t up to speed on how Black’s in America answer questions on the Thompson hosted parody. Yet when they asked him about Karen’s potato salad, Boseman as T’Challa quickly figured out how this game works. Making the joke that even though he has never had potato salad, he could assume that if Karen made it, “it wasn’t seasoned correctly…and she used a minimal amount of salt.”

Boseman closed out his memorable peformance on SNL with sketches were he played a doctor doing a press conference about the first man giving artificial birth, and another where he played R. Kelly in the Magic Mirror sketch. The R. Kelly sketch took place at Disney world. If you’re wondering how The Chocolate Factory singer has anything do with Disney princesses, there is no way it can be described. It has to be watched to best understood. Either way, Boseman who has played such important roles as Thurgood Marshall, James Brown, and Jackie Robinson to name a few, also has a tremendous funny bone.

The video below is not for the faint of heart. Or maybe it is if you think Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther bae.