Someone from Floyd Mayweather Jr.‘s security team was shot this morning in Atlanta, Georgia as authorities believe that the champion boxer was the intended target of the gunman.

According to the police report, Mayweather and his entourage were returning to the International Hotel in Buckhead from a night of partying when a gunman pulled beside them and began firing. One of the fighter’s bodyguards was hit in the leg as the three car caravan tried to escape the hail of bullets. He was treated in ATL’s Grady Hospital and has since been listed in stable condition.

Mayweather was not injured in the shooting.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting at this time.

Mayweather has since posted a Tweet reminding himself that no one is promised tomorrow.

