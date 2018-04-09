At the end of the 2017-18 NBA season, LeBron James is expected to decline his $35.6 million player option and become an unrestricted free agent. While he has been focused on leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to their second championship in four consecutive NBA Finals appearances, he revealed some details about his upcoming free agency decision.

In a recent interview with Cleveland.com that he revealed what would ultimately play a role in his decision at this point. “My family. That’s all that matters,” James told the website. “I want to continue to win at the highest level, because I know I can still do it as an individual, and then my family. My family is what’s most important to me, more than anything.”

While, he’s not yet reached his last stretch, Lebron James’s career is headed toward a wind down some time soon and the decision to chase a championship may not be as urgent for the three-time Finals MVP. For now, he’s still competing as one of the best players in the NBA and another ring is still within reach.

Four teams continue to be linked to being Lebron’s next destination. Those teams being the 76ers, Lakers, Rockets and Cavaliers.