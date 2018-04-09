LeBron Will Come to Your Favorite Team Next Season if You Can Do This

The third chapter of LeBron James’s free agent saga will be written this summer.

In 2010, King James left his home state of Ohio to take his talents to South Beach. After 4 consecutive finals appearances, 2 NBA championships and 2 MVPS in 4 seasons, James left Miami in the summer of 2014 and returned bring the Cavaliers organization their first championship in 2016. The city of Cleveland also lacked championship celebrations since the Browns won an NFL Championship in 1964. This was before the Super Bowl by the way.

That time has come again. Recently, LeBron was asked by Cleveland.com about the key factors in his free agency landing.

“My family. That’s all that matters, said James. “I want to continue to win at the highest level, because I know I can still do it as an individual, and then my family. My family is what’s most important to me, more than anything.

The James family owns a home in Los Angeles, where they often go after the season commences. It led to huge speculation that LeBron James may wear the purple and gold for the 2018-2019 season. The city of Angels is just one of four teams, who have paid for Billboards to recruit the 15 year veteran to come play in their city. The others include Philadelphia, Cleveland, Portland and New York. The Cavaliers visit Madison Square Garden on Monday Night to play the Knicks.

The direction that the season has gone in was not ideal for King James. The big roster changes that occurred in February was a direct result in LeBron’s unhappiness with the team’s level of play. LeBron is wrapping up their regular season this week and gearing up for another title run.

LeBron James desires to be in a city where his wife and 3 children are happy and comfortable and where he can win at the highest level. Good weather plays a key factor as well. And everyone knows, it never rains nor snows in Southern California.