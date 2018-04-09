Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis was arrested at LAX on Sunday morning after cops say he joked about smuggling a bomb into the airport, according to media reports.

On a trip to Hawaii with a female companion, the Packers’ 5th round draft pick was at the ticket counter at Hawaiian Airlines being screened with the usual security questions about his luggage when Davis turned to his companion and asked,

“Did you remember to pack the explosives?”

Unsure if he was joking or not(and rightfully so under the climate of terrorism in today’s society), the flight attendant called the police. Even though Davis said he was just kidding, he was immediately arrested and booked on misdemeanor charges of making terroristic threats.

Davis was immediately released.