A lot of people are familiar with Smoke DZA from his previous work with Kendrick Lamar, Bun B, Action Bronson, Schoolboy Q, Cam’Ron and Joey Bada$$ to name a few and more recently his 2016 critically acclaimed collaboration album Don’t Smoke Rock with legendary producer Pete Rock. One thing listeners may have missed about the man’s output is his annual Ringside mixtape series.

Every Wrestlemania season (Wrestlemania 34 went down last night) wrestling and hip-hop fans are treated to a free EP of material that sees Smoke DZA body slam new verses scattered with wrestling references over beats that have been constructed out of popular WWE theme songs.

The sixth volume of the series has just dropped and has Wale appearing for a shout out/interlude, along with DZA tag teaming with Westside Gunn on the haunting “Demon Eyes”. Then Griselda Records member Benny The Butcher shows up on a Million Dollar Man flip called “Debiase Decisions”.

Ringside 6 and all previous volumes are available through DatPiff now.